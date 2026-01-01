2024 Toyota Corolla

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<div style=margin-bottom: 15px;><p data-path-to-node=1>Cash Price: $26,450 Finance Price: $24,450</p></div><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;><p data-path-to-node=2>Clean CarFax. 15-inch alloy wheels | All-Wheel Drive (AWD) | Premium cloth seating surfaces | Heated front seats | Heated steering wheel | 8-inch Toyota Multimedia touchscreen display | Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto smartphone integration | Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 | Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection | Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist | Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control | Lane Tracing Assist | Road Sign Assist | Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert | Automatic climate control | Smart Key System with push-button start | LED headlights | Integrated backup camera | Bluetooth hands-free connectivity. 1.8L 4-cylinder hybrid engine (138 net HP) with Electronically controlled Continuously Variable Transmission (eCVT). Smooth Eco Comfort. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. All credits approved the same day. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from. All vehicles are indoors. Visit us rain or shine.</p></div><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Call us to book a test drive: <a href=tel:4167397262>416-739-7262</a><br>Get pre-approved for your car loan in a minute: <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/financing/>Apply for Used Car Financing</a><br>Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Pricing </h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. <span style=text-decoration: underline;>All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999</span>. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Financing</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>We welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/financing/?utm_source=vdpdesc&utm_medium=vdpdesc>car loan online</a>. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers. Financing programs are available for an additional $999.  Our team works with a wide network of banks and lenders to help secure the best possible approval tailored to your situation.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>———————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Vehicle Review</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;><p data-path-to-node=12>The 2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE AWD is a remarkably efficient, highly practical, and thoughtfully engineered compact sedan that delivers outstanding everyday value and dependable all-weather performance. Commanding attention on the streets of the GTA, its modern exterior profile is highlighted by sharp LED headlights, a smartly tailored front grille, and attractive 15-inch alloy wheels. Inside the surprisingly spacious, quiet, and comfortable cabin, the LE trim ensures you stay completely relaxed with premium cloth seating, intuitive automatic climate control, and a heated steering wheel alongside heated front seats to effortlessly handle unpredictable Ontario winters. Staying seamlessly connected on the go is simple thanks to the brilliant 8-inch Toyota Multimedia display featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Driven by a highly reliable 1.8L 4-cylinder hybrid engine producing 138 horsepower, paired with a smooth eCVT and the supreme confidence of All-Wheel Drive, the Corolla Hybrid delivers an incredibly nimble, capable, and phenomenally fuel-efficient driving experience. Complete with an integrated backup camera and the comprehensive Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite including Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Tracing Assist, and a Pre-Collision System, this eco-friendly sedan is an incredibly smart, secure, and sensible choice. We have a wide selection of used vehicles to help you choose.</p></div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Warranty</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Trade-In / Appraisal</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Have a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————— ———————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Visit / Showroom Info</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Visit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:<br>Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8<br>Call us at <a href=tel:4167397262>416-739-7262</a> to book a test drive or ask questions.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Who we are</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Autorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/?utm_source=vdpdesc&utm_medium=vdpdesc>used car dealership</a>, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Disclaimers</h3><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li><span data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Prices exclude HST and licensing.</span></li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li data-ogsc= data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice.</li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li data-ogsc= data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Advertised price includes a $2,000 finance credit. Cash price may differ.</li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li data-ogsc= data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>All vehicles come standard with one key. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale.</li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li><span data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details with your Sales & Finance Specialist.</span></li></ul>

2024 Toyota Corolla

137,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,450

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Toyota Corolla

HYBRID LE AWD | Heated Seats | ACC | BSM | CarPlay

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14513155

2024 Toyota Corolla

HYBRID LE AWD | Heated Seats | ACC | BSM | CarPlay

Location

Autorama

1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

416-739-7262

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,450

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
137,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTDBDMHE5R3010331

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # RC603
  • Mileage 137,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Cash Price: $26,450 Finance Price: $24,450

Clean CarFax. 15-inch alloy wheels | All-Wheel Drive (AWD) | Premium cloth seating surfaces | Heated front seats | Heated steering wheel | 8-inch Toyota Multimedia touchscreen display | Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto smartphone integration | Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 | Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection | Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist | Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control | Lane Tracing Assist | Road Sign Assist | Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert | Automatic climate control | Smart Key System with push-button start | LED headlights | Integrated backup camera | Bluetooth hands-free connectivity. 1.8L 4-cylinder hybrid engine (138 net HP) with Electronically controlled Continuously Variable Transmission (eCVT). Smooth Eco Comfort. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. All credits approved the same day. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from. All vehicles are indoors. Visit us rain or shine.

Call us to book a test drive: 416-739-7262
Get pre-approved for your car loan in a minute: Apply for Used Car Financing
Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8————————————————————————————Pricing Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.————————————————————————————FinancingWe welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a car loan online. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers. Financing programs are available for an additional $999.  Our team works with a wide network of banks and lenders to help secure the best possible approval tailored to your situation.———————————————————————————Vehicle Review

The 2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE AWD is a remarkably efficient, highly practical, and thoughtfully engineered compact sedan that delivers outstanding everyday value and dependable all-weather performance. Commanding attention on the streets of the GTA, its modern exterior profile is highlighted by sharp LED headlights, a smartly tailored front grille, and attractive 15-inch alloy wheels. Inside the surprisingly spacious, quiet, and comfortable cabin, the LE trim ensures you stay completely relaxed with premium cloth seating, intuitive automatic climate control, and a heated steering wheel alongside heated front seats to effortlessly handle unpredictable Ontario winters. Staying seamlessly connected on the go is simple thanks to the brilliant 8-inch Toyota Multimedia display featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Driven by a highly reliable 1.8L 4-cylinder hybrid engine producing 138 horsepower, paired with a smooth eCVT and the supreme confidence of All-Wheel Drive, the Corolla Hybrid delivers an incredibly nimble, capable, and phenomenally fuel-efficient driving experience. Complete with an integrated backup camera and the comprehensive Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite including Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Tracing Assist, and a Pre-Collision System, this eco-friendly sedan is an incredibly smart, secure, and sensible choice. We have a wide selection of used vehicles to help you choose.

————————————————————————————WarrantyThis vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.————————————————————————————Trade-In / AppraisalHave a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for————— ———————————————————————Visit / Showroom InfoVisit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:
Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8
Call us at 416-739-7262 to book a test drive or ask questions.————————————————————————————Who we areAutorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning used car dealership, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.————————————————————————————Disclaimers
  • Prices exclude HST and licensing.
  • Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice.
  • Advertised price includes a $2,000 finance credit. Cash price may differ.
  • All vehicles come standard with one key. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale.
  • Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details with your Sales & Finance Specialist.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8
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$24,450

+ taxes & licensing>

Autorama

416-739-7262

2024 Toyota Corolla