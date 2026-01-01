$24,450+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota Corolla
HYBRID LE AWD | Heated Seats | ACC | BSM | CarPlay
2024 Toyota Corolla
HYBRID LE AWD | Heated Seats | ACC | BSM | CarPlay
Location
Autorama
1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8
416-739-7262
Certified
$24,450
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # RC603
- Mileage 137,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Cash Price: $26,450 Finance Price: $24,450
Clean CarFax. 15-inch alloy wheels | All-Wheel Drive (AWD) | Premium cloth seating surfaces | Heated front seats | Heated steering wheel | 8-inch Toyota Multimedia touchscreen display | Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto smartphone integration | Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 | Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection | Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist | Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control | Lane Tracing Assist | Road Sign Assist | Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert | Automatic climate control | Smart Key System with push-button start | LED headlights | Integrated backup camera | Bluetooth hands-free connectivity. 1.8L 4-cylinder hybrid engine (138 net HP) with Electronically controlled Continuously Variable Transmission (eCVT). Smooth Eco Comfort. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. All credits approved the same day. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from. All vehicles are indoors. Visit us rain or shine.Call us to book a test drive: 416-739-7262
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Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8————————————————————————————Pricing Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.————————————————————————————FinancingWe welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a car loan online. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers. Financing programs are available for an additional $999. Our team works with a wide network of banks and lenders to help secure the best possible approval tailored to your situation.———————————————————————————Vehicle Review
The 2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE AWD is a remarkably efficient, highly practical, and thoughtfully engineered compact sedan that delivers outstanding everyday value and dependable all-weather performance. Commanding attention on the streets of the GTA, its modern exterior profile is highlighted by sharp LED headlights, a smartly tailored front grille, and attractive 15-inch alloy wheels. Inside the surprisingly spacious, quiet, and comfortable cabin, the LE trim ensures you stay completely relaxed with premium cloth seating, intuitive automatic climate control, and a heated steering wheel alongside heated front seats to effortlessly handle unpredictable Ontario winters. Staying seamlessly connected on the go is simple thanks to the brilliant 8-inch Toyota Multimedia display featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Driven by a highly reliable 1.8L 4-cylinder hybrid engine producing 138 horsepower, paired with a smooth eCVT and the supreme confidence of All-Wheel Drive, the Corolla Hybrid delivers an incredibly nimble, capable, and phenomenally fuel-efficient driving experience. Complete with an integrated backup camera and the comprehensive Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite including Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Tracing Assist, and a Pre-Collision System, this eco-friendly sedan is an incredibly smart, secure, and sensible choice. We have a wide selection of used vehicles to help you choose.————————————————————————————WarrantyThis vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.————————————————————————————Trade-In / AppraisalHave a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for————— ———————————————————————Visit / Showroom InfoVisit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:
Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8
Call us at 416-739-7262 to book a test drive or ask questions.————————————————————————————Who we areAutorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning used car dealership, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.————————————————————————————Disclaimers
- Prices exclude HST and licensing.
- Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice.
- Advertised price includes a $2,000 finance credit. Cash price may differ.
- All vehicles come standard with one key. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale.
- Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details with your Sales & Finance Specialist.
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