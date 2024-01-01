Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2024 Toyota RAV4

4,134 KM

Details

$37,990

+ tax & licensing
2024 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam

2024 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

4,134KM
Used
VIN 2T3B1RFV5RC404631

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 4,134 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Comfort

A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Safety

Rearview Camera

Exterior

AUTO HIGH BEAMS
LED Headlamps

Additional Features

Blind Spot Monitoring
Lane Assist
7" DISPLAY
USB Inputs
Rear Foldable 60/40 Seats
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Pre Collison System

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

647-559-3297

$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2024 Toyota RAV4