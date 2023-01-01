Menu
2015 BMW M4

99,989 KM

Details Description Features

$51,910

+ tax & licensing
Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

Contact Seller
CONVERTIBLE | CARBON FIBRE | HARMAN KARDON

Location

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

99,989KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9774553
  • VIN: WBS3U9C51FJ968360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 99,989 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Sirius XM Radio, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Convertible HardTop, Electronic Stability Control, harman/kardon® Speakers, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Power convertible roof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer.

Silverstone Metallic 2015 BMW M4 CONVERTIBLE | CARBON FIBRE | HARMAN KARDON

Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2022 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre Owned Dealership Award Winner, 2020 CarGurus Top Rated Dealer, 2020 DealerRater Consumer Choice Award Winner, and 2018 DealerRater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 26th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more.

We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family.

Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. Otherwise, as per OMVIC’s regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Security

Anti-Theft

Safety

Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Leatherette Interior
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

