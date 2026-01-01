Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

73,432 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

63 S | AMG | PANO | CARBON TRIM

Watch This Vehicle
14281316

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

63 S | AMG | PANO | CARBON TRIM

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

905-264-9888

  1. 14281316
  2. 14281316
  3. 14281316
  4. 14281316
  5. 14281316
  6. 14281316
  7. 14281316
  8. 14281316
  9. 14281316
  10. 14281316
  11. 14281316
  12. 14281316
  13. 14281316
  14. 14281316
  15. 14281316
  16. 14281316
  17. 14281316
  18. 14281316
  19. 14281316
  20. 14281316
  21. 14281316
  22. 14281316
  23. 14281316
  24. 14281316
  25. 14281316
  26. 14281316
  27. 14281316
  28. 14281316
  29. 14281316
  30. 14281316
  31. 14281316
  32. 14281316
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
73,432KM
VIN 55SWF8HB1GU120025

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,432 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers

Used 2019 BMW 5 Series XDRIVE | M-SPORT | SUNROOF for sale in Vaughan, ON
2019 BMW 5 Series XDRIVE | M-SPORT | SUNROOF 87,800 KM $28,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 BMW X7 XDRIVE40I | M-SPORT | 7 PASS | 22 IN for sale in Vaughan, ON
2023 BMW X7 XDRIVE40I | M-SPORT | 7 PASS | 22 IN 75,195 KM $73,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 MINI 5 Door COOPER S | PANO for sale in Vaughan, ON
2023 MINI 5 Door COOPER S | PANO 50,415 KM $25,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Toronto Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-264-XXXX

(click to show)

905-264-9888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Toronto Auto Brokers

905-264-9888

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class