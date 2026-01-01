$79,900+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
53 | AMG | CONVERTIBLE | CARBON TRIM | 20 IN
2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
53 | AMG | CONVERTIBLE | CARBON TRIM | 20 IN
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
905-264-9888
$79,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
41,768KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # Default_70848424
- Mileage 41,768 KM
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
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$79,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Toronto Auto Brokers
905-264-9888
2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class