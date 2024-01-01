$35,910+ tax & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C43 AMG | COUPE | BURMESTER | PANO
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
$35,910
+ taxes & licensing
96,416KM
Used
VIN WDDWJ6EBXHF459149
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour designo Hyacinth Red Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 26502
- Mileage 96,416 KM
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class