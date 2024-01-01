Menu
Account
Sign In

2006 Chevrolet Corvette

55,000 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2006 Chevrolet Corvette

V8 | CONVERTIBLE | HUD | BOSE

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Chevrolet Corvette

V8 | CONVERTIBLE | HUD | BOSE

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

  1. 11221106
  2. 11221106
  3. 11221106
  4. 11221106
  5. 11221106
  6. 11221106
  7. 11221106
  8. 11221106
  9. 11221106
  10. 11221106
  11. 11221106
  12. 11221106
  13. 11221106
  14. 11221106
  15. 11221106
  16. 11221106
  17. 11221106
  18. 11221106
  19. 11221106
  20. 11221106
  21. 11221106
  22. 11221106
  23. 11221106
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
55,000KM
Used
VIN 1G1YY36U765112418

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 26886
  • Mileage 55,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers

Used 2013 BMW M3 V8 | COUPE | 19 IN WHEELS for sale in Vaughan, ON
2013 BMW M3 V8 | COUPE | 19 IN WHEELS 30,861 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Porsche Cayenne E-HYBRID | PREMIUM PLUS PKG | 21 IN WHEELS for sale in Vaughan, ON
2019 Porsche Cayenne E-HYBRID | PREMIUM PLUS PKG | 21 IN WHEELS 68,685 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 AMG | COUPE | BURMESTER | NAV for sale in Vaughan, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 AMG | COUPE | BURMESTER | NAV 59,438 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Toronto Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

888-422-XXXX

(click to show)

888-422-3104

Alternate Numbers
905-264-9888
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

Contact Seller
2006 Chevrolet Corvette