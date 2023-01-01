2017 Toyota RAV4

$32,898 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 6 , 2 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9905795

9905795 Stock #: NM0806

NM0806 VIN: jtmjjrevxhd139017

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 86,200 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Trip Odometer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Navigation System Rear View Camera Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Power Adjustable Seat Mechanical All Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Climate Control Convenience Cup Holder Safety Lane Departure Warning Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Power Lift Gates Auxiliary 12v Outlet Storage Box Collision Avoidance System Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.