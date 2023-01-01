Menu
2019 Ford F-150

83,181 KM

Details Features

$50,910

+ tax & licensing
Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

LIMITED | V6 | NAVI | CARPLAY | PANO | LEATHER

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

83,181KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9568030
  Stock #: 24672
  VIN: 1FTEW1EG1KFA83261

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24672
  • Mileage 83,181 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Anti-Theft
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Power Antenna
Rain sensor wipers
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Power Lift Gates
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

