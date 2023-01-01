$50,910+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$50,910
+ taxes & licensing
Toronto Auto Brokers
888-422-3104
2019 Ford F-150
2019 Ford F-150
LIMITED | V6 | NAVI | CARPLAY | PANO | LEATHER
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
$50,910
+ taxes & licensing
83,181KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9568030
- Stock #: 24672
- VIN: 1FTEW1EG1KFA83261
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24672
- Mileage 83,181 KM
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Anti-Theft
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Power Antenna
Rain sensor wipers
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Power Lift Gates
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3