Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

42,507 KM

Details Description Features

$53,898

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$53,898

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C 43 / PANO/ 360 CAM/ BURMESTER/ NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C 43 / PANO/ 360 CAM/ BURMESTER/ NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

  1. 9350551
  2. 9350551
  3. 9350551
  4. 9350551
  5. 9350551
  6. 9350551
  7. 9350551
  8. 9350551
  9. 9350551
  10. 9350551
  11. 9350551
  12. 9350551
  13. 9350551
  14. 9350551
  15. 9350551
  16. 9350551
  17. 9350551
  18. 9350551
  19. 9350551
  20. 9350551
  21. 9350551
  22. 9350551
  23. 9350551
  24. 9350551
  25. 9350551
  26. 9350551
Contact Seller

$53,898

+ taxes & licensing

42,507KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9350551
  • Stock #: NM0670
  • VIN: 55swf6eb3ku318185

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour designo Hyacinth Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,507 KM

Vehicle Description

Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, Burmester Premium Sound System, 360 Degree Camera, Steering Pilot, Traffic Sign Assist, Maneuvering Assist, Park Assist, Active Brake Assist, Speed Adjustment, Active Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Change Assist, Eco Stop/Start, Keyless Ignition and Entry, Auto Dimming and Folding Mirrors, Easy Entry/Exit, Paddle Shifters, Ambient Lighting, Wood Trim, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth Connectivity, Voice Command Recognition, 19" AMG® Twin 5-Spoke Wheels, Clean Carfax 2019 Cherry Red Mercedes Benz AMG C 43 4MATIC | All Wheel Drive Call today and buy your dream car!!! We are a 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! Northline Motors is a family owned and operated dealership with a huge emphasis on family values. We are winners of 2021 and 2022 Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating!!! Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 11 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!! Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Power Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Anti-Theft
Power Brakes
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Collision Avoidance System
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Northline Motors Inc.

2015 Jaguar XF V6 Sp...
 80,302 KM
$25,888 + tax & lic
2014 Mercedes-Benz E...
 177,049 KM
$18,888 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 4WD 14...
 135,099 KM
$29,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

Call Dealer

905-851-XXXX

(click to show)

905-851-1600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory