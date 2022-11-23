$53,898+ tax & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
AMG C 43 / PANO/ 360 CAM/ BURMESTER/ NO ACCIDENTS
Location
Northline Motors Inc.
4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3
$53,898
- Listing ID: 9350551
- Stock #: NM0670
- VIN: 55swf6eb3ku318185
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour designo Hyacinth Red Metallic
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42,507 KM
Vehicle Description
Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, Burmester Premium Sound System, 360 Degree Camera, Steering Pilot, Traffic Sign Assist, Maneuvering Assist, Park Assist, Active Brake Assist, Speed Adjustment, Active Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Change Assist, Eco Stop/Start, Keyless Ignition and Entry, Auto Dimming and Folding Mirrors, Easy Entry/Exit, Paddle Shifters, Ambient Lighting, Wood Trim, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth Connectivity, Voice Command Recognition, 19" AMG® Twin 5-Spoke Wheels, Clean Carfax 2019 Cherry Red Mercedes Benz AMG C 43 4MATIC | All Wheel Drive Call today and buy your dream car!!! We are a 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! Northline Motors is a family owned and operated dealership with a huge emphasis on family values. We are winners of 2021 and 2022 Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating!!! Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 11 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!! Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!
Vehicle Features
