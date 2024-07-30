$74,888+ tax & licensing
$74,888
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
AMG CLS 53 4MATIC Coupe
Location
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
47,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9990881
- Stock #: 296777
- VIN: WDD2J6BB3LA053092
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 47,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6