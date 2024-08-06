$71,888+ tax & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
S 560 4MATIC LWB Sedan
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588
$71,888
+ taxes & licensing
52,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WDDUG8GB0LA501462
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4560274
- Mileage 52,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Designo Diamond White Exterior On Black/Black Nappa Leather Interior, Anthracite Poplar Wood Trim, And A Black Fabric Roof Liner .One Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty August 6 2024/80,000Km.Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2020 Mercedes-Benz S560 4MATIC Long Wheel Base (LWB) Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Sport Package, And Upgraded 20" AMG 5-Twin-Spoke.Packages Include Roller Blinds for Rear Side Windows, Active Parking Assist, Drive-Dynamic Multicontour Front Seats, 12-way electrically adjustable front seats w/memory and 4-way power lumbar support, Climate Comfort Front Seats, 360-Degree Camera, EASY-ADJUST Comfort Headrests, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Enhanced Stop & Go, Active Lane Changing Assist, Route-Based Speed Adjustment, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Advanced Driving Assistance Package, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Evasive Steering Assist, PRE-SAFE, Active Brake Assist w/Cross-Traffic Function, Active Speed Limit Assist, Traffic Sign Assist, AMG Styling Package, Sport Brake System, inscribed calipers, perforated brake rotors and stainless steel pedals, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class