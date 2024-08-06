Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Designo Diamond White Exterior On Black/Black Nappa Leather Interior, Anthracite Poplar Wood Trim, And A Black Fabric Roof Liner .</div><div></div><div>One Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty August 6 2024/80,000Km.</div><div></div><div>Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!</div><div></div><div>This 2020 Mercedes-Benz S560 4MATIC Long Wheel Base (LWB) Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Sport Package, And Upgraded 20" AMG 5-Twin-Spoke.</div><div></div><div>Packages Include Roller Blinds for Rear Side Windows, Active Parking Assist, Drive-Dynamic Multicontour Front Seats, 12-way electrically adjustable front seats w/memory and 4-way power lumbar support, Climate Comfort Front Seats, 360-Degree Camera, EASY-ADJUST Comfort Headrests, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Enhanced Stop & Go, Active Lane Changing Assist, Route-Based Speed Adjustment, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Advanced Driving Assistance Package, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Evasive Steering Assist, PRE-SAFE, Active Brake Assist w/Cross-Traffic Function, Active Speed Limit Assist, Traffic Sign Assist, AMG Styling Package, Sport Brake System, inscribed calipers, perforated brake rotors and stainless steel pedals, And More!</div><div></div><div>We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.</div><div></div><div>Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.</div><div></div><div>Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.</div><div><br /></div>

2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

52,000 KM

Details Description Features

$71,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S 560 4MATIC LWB Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S 560 4MATIC LWB Sedan

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

  1. 11082473
  2. 11082473
  3. 11082473
  4. 11082473
  5. 11082473
  6. 11082473
  7. 11082473
  8. 11082473
  9. 11082473
  10. 11082473
  11. 11082473
  12. 11082473
  13. 11082473
  14. 11082473
  15. 11082473
  16. 11082473
  17. 11082473
  18. 11082473
  19. 11082473
  20. 11082473
  21. 11082473
Contact Seller

$71,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
52,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WDDUG8GB0LA501462

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4560274
  • Mileage 52,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Designo Diamond White Exterior On Black/Black Nappa Leather Interior, Anthracite Poplar Wood Trim, And A Black Fabric Roof Liner .One Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty August 6 2024/80,000Km.Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2020 Mercedes-Benz S560 4MATIC Long Wheel Base (LWB) Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Sport Package, And Upgraded 20" AMG 5-Twin-Spoke.Packages Include Roller Blinds for Rear Side Windows, Active Parking Assist, Drive-Dynamic Multicontour Front Seats, 12-way electrically adjustable front seats w/memory and 4-way power lumbar support, Climate Comfort Front Seats, 360-Degree Camera, EASY-ADJUST Comfort Headrests, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Enhanced Stop & Go, Active Lane Changing Assist, Route-Based Speed Adjustment, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Advanced Driving Assistance Package, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Evasive Steering Assist, PRE-SAFE, Active Brake Assist w/Cross-Traffic Function, Active Speed Limit Assist, Traffic Sign Assist, AMG Styling Package, Sport Brake System, inscribed calipers, perforated brake rotors and stainless steel pedals, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autobase

Used 2023 Porsche Cayenne Coupe AWD for sale in Vaughan, ON
2023 Porsche Cayenne Coupe AWD 25,000 KM $94,888 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 350 4MATIC SUV for sale in Vaughan, ON
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 350 4MATIC SUV 27,000 KM $61,888 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Audi SQ7 4.0 TFSI quattro for sale in Vaughan, ON
2022 Audi SQ7 4.0 TFSI quattro 49,000 KM $88,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autobase

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

Call Dealer

905-264-XXXX

(click to show)

905-264-5588

Alternate Numbers
877-388-8379
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$71,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class