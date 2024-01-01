Menu
<div>Obsidian Black Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And An Anthracite Open-Pore Oak Wood Trim.</div><div></div><div>Single Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty February 7 2026/80,000Km.</div><div></div><div>Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!</div><div></div><div>This 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE450 4MATIC SUV Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Technology Package, Night Package, And An Aluminum Running Boards.</div><div></div><div>Packages Include Head-Up Display, Advanced LED High Performance Lighting System, MBUX Interior Assist, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Parking Package, Heated Rear Seats, Warmth Comfort Package, 360 Camera, Burmester Surround Sound System, KEYLESS GO Package, KEYLESS GO, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Armrests, AMG Styling Package, Wheels: 20" AMG Bicolour 5-Twin Spoke Aero, AMG Exterior Package, And More!</div><div></div><div>We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.</div><div>Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.</div><div></div><div>Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.</div><div><br /></div>

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE

35,000 KM

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

VIN 4JGFB5KB9NA656744

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,000 KM

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

