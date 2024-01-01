2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Menu
<div>Obsidian Black Metallic Exterior On Cranberry Red, Leather Interior, And An Anthracite Oak Wood Open-Pore Trim.</div><div></div><div>Single Owner, Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty March 1 2027/80,000Km.</div><div></div><div>Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!</div><div></div><div>This 2022 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG 4MATIC Coupe Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Technology Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Head-Up Display, AMG Drivers Package, AMG Optic Package, AMG Night Package, And Upgraded 19" AMG Black Multi-Spoke.</div><div></div><div>Packages Include Integrated Garage Door Opener, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Parking Package, Radio: COMAND Online Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Smartphone Integration, Live Traffic Information, Navigation Services, Burmester Surround Sound System, Touchpad, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 10.25" Central Media Display, Google Android Auto, Active Parking Assist, 360 Camera, KEYLESS-GO, Advanced LED High Performance Lighting System, 12.3" Instrument Cluster Display, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Enhanced Stop & Go, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Emergency Stop Assist, Map-Based Speed Adaptation, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Advanced Driving Assistance Package, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Evasive Steering Assist, Traffic Sign Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, AMG Performance Steering Wheel in Nappa/DINAMICA, AMG Track Pace, AMG Drive Unit, Wheels: AMG Performance Exhaust System, Top Speed Raised to 250 km/h, And More!</div><div></div><div>We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.</div><div>Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.</div><div></div><div>Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.</div><div><br /></div>

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 5654464
  • Mileage 20,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

