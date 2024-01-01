Menu
2014 Chrysler 200

117,000 KM

Details Description

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Chrysler 200

Limited 4dr Sdn Limited

2014 Chrysler 200

Limited 4dr Sdn Limited

Location

Bentinck Auto Sales

115 Scott St, Walkerton, ON N0G 2V0

519-507-1471

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
117,000KM
VIN 1C3CCBCG3EN121404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Mileage 117,000 KM

Vehicle Description

pAll vehicles come certified and ready to drive. Price does not include HST or licensing. Warranty and financing available. Carfax available on request. Check this great vehicle and lots more out on our website ata href"http://www.bentinckauto.com/" style"color:rgb( 72 , 160 , 220 )" rel"nofollow"www.bentinckauto.com/a/ppbr //ppspan style"color:rgb( 72 , 160 , 220 )"All vehicles are the property of 2534553 Ontario Inc. O/A Bentinck Auto Sales in Walkerton, Ontario. Please direct calls to 519-507-1471 or email/spana href"http://mailto:bentinckautogmail.com/" style"color:rgb( 72 , 160 , 220 )" rel"nofollow"bentinckautogmail.com/a/p

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bentinck Auto Sales

Bentinck Auto Sales

115 Scott St, Walkerton, ON N0G 2V0
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bentinck Auto Sales

519-507-1471

2014 Chrysler 200