Menu
Account
Sign In

2026 Mazda MAZDA3

761 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2026 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Watch This Vehicle
14443363

2026 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

Legacy Auto Credit

131 Kincardine Hwy, Walkerton, ON N0G 2V0

519-507-2277

  1. 1784130893449
  2. 1784130893978
  3. 1784130894408
  4. 1784130894885
  5. 1784130895384
  6. 1784130895805
  7. 1784130896254
  8. 1784130896679
  9. 1784130897118
  10. 1784130897554
  11. 1784130897983
  12. 1784130898385
  13. 1784130898858
  14. 1784130899282
  15. 1784130899720
  16. 1784130900148
  17. 1784130900577
  18. 1784130901011
  19. 1784130901435
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
761KM
Good Condition
VIN JM1BPABL0T1881461

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 761 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Legacy Auto Credit

Used 2025 Chevrolet Trax 2RS for sale in Walkerton, ON
2025 Chevrolet Trax 2RS 44,999 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Yaris LE for sale in Walkerton, ON
2019 Toyota Yaris LE 92,191 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Urban for sale in Walkerton, ON
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Urban 99,460 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Legacy Auto Credit

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Legacy Auto Credit

Legacy Auto Credit

Legacy Auto Credit

131 Kincardine Hwy, Walkerton, ON N0G 2V0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-507-XXXX

(click to show)

519-507-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Legacy Auto Credit

519-507-2277

2026 Mazda MAZDA3