2018 Jeep Wrangler

154,315 KM

Details Description Features

$34,977

+ tax & licensing
$34,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2018 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited Sahara HEATED SEATS | NAVIGATION | 4WD | HARD-TOP

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited Sahara HEATED SEATS | NAVIGATION | 4WD | HARD-TOP

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,977

+ taxes & licensing

154,315KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10540638
  Stock #: N22240B
  VIN: 1C4BJWEGXJL802876

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 154,315 KM

Vehicle Description

Just landed on our pre-owned lot is this 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sahara Unlimited! No accidents!



Whether you're tackling challenging terrain or cruising around town, the 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sahara Unlimited is a versatile SUV that embodies the spirit of adventure and remains an enduring symbol of off-road capability.



Comes equipped with cloth upholstery, a navigation system, heated front seats, tinted windows, power windows, power locks, automatic lights, alloy wheels, bluetooth, USB outlets, power outlets, cruise control, keyless entry, steering wheel audio control, traction control and much more!



Call and book your appointment today!


Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.



*3.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 6.49% up to 48 months (2018-2024MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.



 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

4x4

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

