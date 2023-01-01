$34,977+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Wrangler
JK Unlimited Sahara HEATED SEATS | NAVIGATION | 4WD | HARD-TOP
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Stock #: N22240B
- VIN: 1C4BJWEGXJL802876
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 154,315 KM
Vehicle Description
Just landed on our pre-owned lot is this 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sahara Unlimited! No accidents!
Whether you're tackling challenging terrain or cruising around town, the 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sahara Unlimited is a versatile SUV that embodies the spirit of adventure and remains an enduring symbol of off-road capability.
Comes equipped with cloth upholstery, a navigation system, heated front seats, tinted windows, power windows, power locks, automatic lights, alloy wheels, bluetooth, USB outlets, power outlets, cruise control, keyless entry, steering wheel audio control, traction control and much more!
Call and book your appointment today!
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
*3.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 6.49% up to 48 months (2018-2024MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
