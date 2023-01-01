Menu
2006 GMC Sierra 1500

199,779 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Foster Auto Group

289-895-8798

SLE1 Crew Cab 4WD

Location

Foster Auto Group

238 Dundas St East, Waterdown, ON L8B 0E8

289-895-8798

199,779KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9973625
  • Stock #: 23079
  • VIN: 2GTEK13T961352602

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 23079
  • Mileage 199,779 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold AS IS. It will not be certified by Foster Auto. The vehicle may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. If you wish, you may have a local mechanic inspect vehicle prior to purchase. This cost will not be covered by Foster Auto. HST and license fees are not included in price of vehicle. Foster Auto Group is open for business by appointment only between Monday and Saturday during our posted business hours on Google.

Ask us about options for bank financing for all types of credit and about our various extended warranty options available for purchase to help keep your vehicle covered in the event of an unexpected break down.

Financing example: Purchase price of $19,999, financed at an 8.99% fixed rate for 60 months, with $0 down, bi-weekly payment is $222.73. Cost of borrowing is $5,664.91. Rate is based upon vehicles 5 year old and newer and is only upon approved credit. Payment quoted is inclusive of a $499 financial services fee. Financing rates will vary on vehicles older than 5 years old. Financing is only available on vehicles above $6,000 and maximum 10 years old. Apply for finance directly on our website.

Family owned and operated. Proudly serving the Hamilton/Burlington area for 40 years. Lot is located at 238 Dundas St E in Waterdown.

One of the largest selections of Volkswagen at Foster Auto Group in Waterdown.

Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC) Certified Dealer
30 Year Member of the Used Car Dealers Association (UCDA)

Please Note: We do our utmost to make sure our vehicles are described correctly. However, mistakes do occur. Please check with us to confirm details.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Running Boards

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering

Safety

ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

Tilt Ste
Cloth Interior
Vehicle Anti-Theft
4WD/AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Foster Auto Group

Foster Auto Group

238 Dundas St East, Waterdown, ON L8B 0E8

289-895-8798

