2006 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE1 Crew Cab 4WD
Location
Foster Auto Group
238 Dundas St East, Waterdown, ON L8B 0E8
- Listing ID: 9973625
- Stock #: 23079
- VIN: 2GTEK13T961352602
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 199,779 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is being sold AS IS. It will not be certified by Foster Auto. The vehicle may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. If you wish, you may have a local mechanic inspect vehicle prior to purchase. This cost will not be covered by Foster Auto. HST and license fees are not included in price of vehicle. Foster Auto Group is open for business by appointment only between Monday and Saturday during our posted business hours on Google.
Ask us about options for bank financing for all types of credit and about our various extended warranty options available for purchase to help keep your vehicle covered in the event of an unexpected break down.
Financing example: Purchase price of $19,999, financed at an 8.99% fixed rate for 60 months, with $0 down, bi-weekly payment is $222.73. Cost of borrowing is $5,664.91. Rate is based upon vehicles 5 year old and newer and is only upon approved credit. Payment quoted is inclusive of a $499 financial services fee. Financing rates will vary on vehicles older than 5 years old. Financing is only available on vehicles above $6,000 and maximum 10 years old. Apply for finance directly on our website.
Family owned and operated. Proudly serving the Hamilton/Burlington area for 40 years. Lot is located at 238 Dundas St E in Waterdown.
One of the largest selections of Volkswagen at Foster Auto Group in Waterdown.
Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC) Certified Dealer
30 Year Member of the Used Car Dealers Association (UCDA)
Please Note: We do our utmost to make sure our vehicles are described correctly. However, mistakes do occur. Please check with us to confirm details.
Vehicle Features
