2006 Ford Escape

187,200 KM

Details Features

$5,900

+ tax & licensing
$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mat's Auto Sales

519-745-5273

2006 Ford Escape

2006 Ford Escape

XLT

2006 Ford Escape

XLT

Location

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

519-745-5273

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

187,200KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9446980
  • VIN: 1FMYU03196KD00902

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 187,200 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player

Mat's Auto Sales

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

519-745-5273

