<p>Has rust, runs and drives well, not safetied, selling as is $3300+HST+LIC</p><p>In order to sell a vehicle at the lowest price possible we will sell it as is. <br />This statement is required for all vehicles being sold as is as required by OMVIC.<br />This vehicle is being sold as -is, unfit, not e- tested and is not represented as <br />being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed<br />level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and <br />may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register <br />the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. </p>

2006 Ford F-150

304,500 KM

$3,300

+ tax & licensing
Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-888-9232

Sold As Is

304,500KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN 1ftrw14w76kb91262

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5900
  • Mileage 304,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Has rust, runs and drives well, not safetied, selling as is $3300+HST+LIC

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

519-888-9232

519-502-9232
