Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Nice shape, runs and drives well. Selling cert $10,995+HST+LIC</p>

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

174,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-888-9232

  1. 1710775528
  2. 1710775537
  3. 1710775546
  4. 1710775556
  5. 1710775566
  6. 1710775575
  7. 1710775585
  8. 1710775593
  9. 1710775601
  10. 1710775609
  11. 1710775617
  12. 1710775625
  13. 1710775632
  14. 1710775641
  15. 1710775650
  16. 1710775659
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
174,000KM
Used
VIN 2c4rdgbg4er345348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 174,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Nice shape, runs and drives well. Selling cert $10,995+HST+LIC

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kraemer Automotive

Used 2016 Honda HR-V LX for sale in Waterloo, ON
2016 Honda HR-V LX 140,000 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Acura RDX Tech for sale in Waterloo, ON
2014 Acura RDX Tech 249,000 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 1973 Ford F SERIES base for sale in Waterloo, ON
1973 Ford F SERIES base 999,999 KM $13,500 + tax & lic

Email Kraemer Automotive

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kraemer Automotive

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

Call Dealer

519-888-XXXX

(click to show)

519-888-9232

Alternate Numbers
519-502-9232
Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Kraemer Automotive

519-888-9232

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan