$10,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Kraemer Automotive
66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
519-888-9232
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
174,000KM
Used
VIN 2c4rdgbg4er345348
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 174,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Nice shape, runs and drives well. Selling cert $10,995+HST+LIC
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Kraemer Automotive
66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan