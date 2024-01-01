Menu
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

199,561 KM

Details Features

$4,900

+ tax & licensing
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr Sdn Auto GX

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr Sdn Auto GX

Location

Armo Auto Sales

66 Schaefer St, Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-589-4734

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
199,561KM
Good Condition
VIN JM1BL1SF9A1173650

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 199,561 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Armo Auto Sales

Armo Auto Sales

66 Schaefer St, Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-589-4734

$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

Armo Auto Sales

519-589-4734

2010 Mazda MAZDA3