Great Condition Toyota Venza AWD! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Back up Seats, Power Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Power Tailgate, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights.

2011 Toyota Venza

121,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
LEATHER | SUNROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

121,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4T3BA3BB2BU022098

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 121,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition Toyota Venza AWD! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Back up Seats, Power Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Power Tailgate, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Additional Features

AWD
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
