$14,995+ taxes & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Crew Cab 143.5" LTZ
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Crew Cab 143.5" LTZ
Location
Frank Gies Auto Sales
24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8
519-888-0800
Certified
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 161,237 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner Silverado LTZ Crew Cab 4X4. Features; 10-way power heated leather font bucket seats with memory, center console, premium BOSE sound system with USB connectivity, power folding heated side mirrors, power sunroof, 20-inch Chrome aluminum wheels, Factory remote start, power adjustable pedals, Universal home garage door opener, automatic dual zone climate control, back up camera, rear parking sensors, power sliding rear window, Navigation system, trailer brake controller with rear hitch, tonneau cover, and LINE-X Spray in bedliner.
Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometers vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.
We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Frank Gies Auto Sales is committed to respecting the privacy of individuals and recognizes a need for the appropriate management and protection of any personal information that you agree to provide us. We will not share your information with any third party outside of our organization, other than as necessary to fulfill your request. Price plus13% HST (Harmonized Sales Tax) and licensing ($32.00 to transfer plates or $59.00 for New plates
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Frank Gies Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Frank Gies Auto Sales
Frank Gies Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-888-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-888-0800