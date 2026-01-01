$16,995+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford F-150
XLT
2013 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Frank Gies Auto Sales
24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8
519-888-0800
Certified
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7927
- Mileage 134,438 KM
Vehicle Description
Extra Clean F150 XLT 4X4 SuperCrew 157" Bed length with custom Ford Hard Tonneau cover. No body rust on this Rare 6 Passenger seating with a foldable rear bench seat. XTR Package designed to add luxury styling chrome accents including 6-inch chrome running boards, door handles, mirror caps and exhaust tip. A unique 2-bar billet style chrome front grille and lower tow hooks. 18-inch Chrome clad wheels and fog lamps. Other features; back up camera, trailering package with hitch, keyless entry, power group, Microsoft SYNC, audio steering wheel controls, tilt steering wheel, dual climate control and much more.
Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometers vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.
We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Frank Gies Auto Sales is committed to respecting the privacy of individuals and recognizes a need for the appropriate management and protection of any personal information that you agree to provide us. We will not share your information with any third party outside of our organization, other than as necessary to fulfill your request. Price plus13% HST (Harmonized Sales Tax) and licensing ($32.00 to transfer plates or $59.00 for New plates
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519-888-0800