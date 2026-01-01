2013 Ford F-150

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<p>Extra Clean F150 XLT 4X4 SuperCrew 157 Bed length with custom Ford Hard Tonneau cover. No body rust on this Rare 6 Passenger seating with a foldable rear bench seat. XTR Package designed to add luxury styling chrome accents including 6-inch chrome running boards, door handles, mirror caps and exhaust tip. A unique 2-bar billet style chrome front grille and lower tow hooks. 18-inch Chrome clad wheels and fog lamps. Other features; back up camera, trailering package with hitch, keyless entry, power group, Microsoft SYNC, audio steering wheel controls, tilt steering wheel, dual climate control and much more.</p><p>Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometers vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.</p><p>We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Frank Gies Auto Sales is committed to respecting the privacy of individuals and recognizes a need for the appropriate management and protection of any personal information that you agree to provide us. We will not share your information with any third party outside of our organization, other than as necessary to fulfill your request. Price plus13% HST (Harmonized Sales Tax) and licensing ($32.00 to transfer plates or $59.00 for New plates</p>

2013 Ford F-150

134,438 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2013 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
14081778

2013 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Frank Gies Auto Sales

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

519-888-0800

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This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
134,438KM
VIN 1FTFW1ETXDFC44534

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7927
  • Mileage 134,438 KM

Vehicle Description

Extra Clean F150 XLT 4X4 SuperCrew 157" Bed length with custom Ford Hard Tonneau cover. No body rust on this Rare 6 Passenger seating with a foldable rear bench seat. XTR Package designed to add luxury styling chrome accents including 6-inch chrome running boards, door handles, mirror caps and exhaust tip. A unique 2-bar billet style chrome front grille and lower tow hooks. 18-inch Chrome clad wheels and fog lamps. Other features; back up camera, trailering package with hitch, keyless entry, power group, Microsoft SYNC, audio steering wheel controls, tilt steering wheel, dual climate control and much more.

Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometers vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.

We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Frank Gies Auto Sales is committed to respecting the privacy of individuals and recognizes a need for the appropriate management and protection of any personal information that you agree to provide us. We will not share your information with any third party outside of our organization, other than as necessary to fulfill your request. Price plus13% HST (Harmonized Sales Tax) and licensing ($32.00 to transfer plates or $59.00 for New plates

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Convenience

Power Outlet

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Frank Gies Auto Sales

Frank Gies Auto Sales

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8
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$16,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Frank Gies Auto Sales

519-888-0800

2013 Ford F-150