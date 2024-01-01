Menu
Nice shape, selling cert $6,995+HST+LIC

2013 Ford Focus

160,500 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Focus

SE

2013 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-888-9232

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

160,500KM
Used
VIN 1fadp3f28dl356407

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 160,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Nice shape, selling cert $6,995+HST+LIC

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Kraemer Automotive

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
519-888-9232

519-502-9232
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Kraemer Automotive

519-888-9232

2013 Ford Focus