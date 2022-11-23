Menu
2013 Honda CR-V

61,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2013 Honda CR-V

2013 Honda CR-V

EX-L ONLY 61K | 1 Owner | NO Accidents

2013 Honda CR-V

EX-L ONLY 61K | 1 Owner | NO Accidents

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

61,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9354439
  • Stock #: 2211505
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H77DH102666

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 61,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
5 Speed Automatic

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

