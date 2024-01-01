Menu
Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck w/1WT for sale in Waterloo, ON

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

220,886 KM

$14,495

+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck w/1WT

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck w/1WT

Location

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8

519-664-2944

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

220,886KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCVKPEH6EZ226652

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 220,886 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Winter Tires
Tow Hooks
Steel Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sherifali Motors Inc.

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8

519-664-XXXX

519-664-2944

519-590-2944 & 519-722-3310
$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Sherifali Motors Inc.

519-664-2944

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500