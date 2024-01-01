Menu
Affordable Plug-In Hybrid. Edmunds says, The 2014 Chevy Volt has the best all-electric range (estimated 61kms) of any plug-in hybrid, while its gasoline engine offers peace of mind that true electric vehicles cant match. Plus, lots of standard features such as heated leather seats, back up camera, Alloy wheels, remote entry, power equipment and much more. Great entry vehicle if your thinking about going GREEN.

2014 Chevrolet Volt

141,462 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Volt

5dr Hb

2014 Chevrolet Volt

5dr Hb

Frank Gies Auto Sales

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

519-888-0800

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

141,462KM
Used
VIN 1G1RB6E41EU157545

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 141,462 KM

Vehicle Description

Affordable Plug-In Hybrid. Edmunds says, The 2014 Chevy Volt has the best all-electric range (estimated 61kms) of any plug-in hybrid, while its gasoline engine offers peace of mind that true electric vehicles can't match. Plus, lots of standard features such as heated leather seats, back up camera, Alloy wheels, remote entry, power equipment and much more. Great entry vehicle if your thinking about going GREEN.

Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometers vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.

We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Price plus HST & license.

Vehicle Features

Packages

PLUG-IN HYBRID

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Frank Gies Auto Sales

Frank Gies Auto Sales

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Frank Gies Auto Sales

519-888-0800

2014 Chevrolet Volt