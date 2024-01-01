$14,495+ tax & licensing
2014 Mazda CX-5
GS AWD
2014 Mazda CX-5
GS AWD
Location
Dial A Tire
89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2
519-578-8473
Certified
$14,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 163,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Dial A Tire Ontario
89 Bridgeport Road East
Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2
519-578-8473(TIRE)
www.dialatire.ca
2014 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD
**AUTOMATIC**
**SUNROOF**
**163,000km!**
**NO ACCIDENTS/CLEAN CARFAX**
**CERTIFIED**
**BLUETOOTH**
**BACKUP CAM**
Automatic Transmission
ONLY $14,495 plus HST and licensing!
*This vehicle is being sold by dealer*
*FINANCING AVAILABLE OAC!*
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Power Windows
Power locks
Key less entry
Sunroof
Reverse Cam
Bluetooth
Tilt wheel
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dial A Tire
Email Dial A Tire
Dial A Tire
Call Dealer
519-578-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
519-578-8473