$13,990+ tax & licensing
2014 Mazda CX-9
AWD 4dr GS
2014 Mazda CX-9
AWD 4dr GS
Location
Armo Auto Sales
66 Schaefer St, Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
519-589-4734
Certified
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 132,230 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a spacious and stylish SUV that's perfect for family adventures? Look no further than this 2014 Mazda CX-9 AWD 4dr GS, available now at Armo Auto Sales! This white beauty with a black leather interior boasts a powerful 3.7L 6-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making it a joy to drive. With 132,230km on the odometer, this CX-9 is ready for many more miles of reliable transportation.
This Mazda CX-9 comes loaded with features that make every ride comfortable and enjoyable. Experience the luxury of heated leather seats, perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings. Stay connected with Bluetooth and SiriusXM radio while enjoying the convenience of keyless entry and power everything, from the windows and mirrors to the seats and steering wheel. And for added safety and peace of mind, this CX-9 features anti-lock brakes, traction control, and a rearview camera.
Get ready to enjoy the spaciousness and versatility of a true SUV with the added style and performance of a Mazda. Visit Armo Auto Sales today to see this 2014 Mazda CX-9 in person and experience all it has to offer!
Five Sizzling Features:
- Luxurious Leather Seats: Experience the ultimate comfort and style with heated leather seats.
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road conditions with confidence, thanks to the reliable AWD system.
- Powerful 3.7L 6-Cylinder Engine: Feel the power and responsiveness of this impressive engine.
- Rearview Camera: Enjoy added safety and peace of mind with the convenient rearview camera.
- Bluetooth and SiriusXM Radio: Stay connected and entertained on the go with these features.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Armo Auto Sales
Email Armo Auto Sales
Armo Auto Sales
Call Dealer
519-589-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-589-4734