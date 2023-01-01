Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

120,000 KM

Details Features

$18,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,490

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

Contact Seller
2014 Mazda MAZDA3

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GT-SKY NAVI | Leather | Sunroof | Back-Up Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GT-SKY NAVI | Leather | Sunroof | Back-Up Camera

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

  1. 9566731
  2. 9566731
  3. 9566731
  4. 9566731
  5. 9566731
Contact Seller

$18,490

+ taxes & licensing

120,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9566731
  • Stock #: 2301022
  • VIN: JM1BM1W38E1138875

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carimex

2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GT...
 120,000 KM
$18,490 + tax & lic
2017 Subaru Outback ...
 99,000 KM
$24,990 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Pilot EX-...
 61,500 KM
$29,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carimex

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

Call Dealer

1-888-741-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-741-7487

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory