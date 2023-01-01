$11,995+ tax & licensing
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
184,000KM
Used
Good Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 184,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Mazda 3 GS
CERTIFIED!
*VEHICLE BEING SOLD BY DEALER*
FINANCING AVAILABLE OAC!
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Power Windows
Power locks
Bluetooth
Alloys
Tilt wheel
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver
Key less entry
Airbag: passenger
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
Proximity Key
