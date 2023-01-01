Menu
2015 Mazda MAZDA3

184,000 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Dial A Tire

519-578-8473

GS

Location

Dial A Tire

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

519-578-8473

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

184,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9566581

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 184,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Dial A Tire Ontario
89 Bridgeport Road East
Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2
519-578-8473(TIRE)
www.dialatire.ca

2015 Mazda 3 GS



184,000km

ONLY $11,995 plus HST and licensing!

CERTIFIED!


*VEHICLE BEING SOLD BY DEALER*

FINANCING AVAILABLE OAC!

VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Power Windows
Power locks
Bluetooth
Alloys
Tilt wheel
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver
Key less entry
Airbag: passenger

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
Proximity Key

Dial A Tire

Dial A Tire

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

519-578-8473

