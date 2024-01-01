Menu
Great Condition, Dealer Service Mazda CX-3 GS with Luxury Package! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Push Button Start, Power Group, Alloy Wheels

2016 Mazda CX-3

208,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-3

GS LEATHER | SUNROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS

2016 Mazda CX-3

GS LEATHER | SUNROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

208,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1DKBC7XG0121001

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 2405172
  • Mileage 208,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, Dealer Service Mazda CX-3 GS with Luxury Package! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Push Button Start, Power Group, Alloy Wheels

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

1-888-741-7487

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2016 Mazda CX-3