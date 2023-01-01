Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

133,000 KM

Details Features

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

Contact Seller
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES AWD | 1-Owner | CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES AWD | 1-Owner | CERTIFIED

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

  1. 9691672
  2. 9691672
Contact Seller

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
133,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9691672
  • Stock #: 2302057
  • VIN: JA4AZ2A30GZ605120

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2302057
  • Mileage 133,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carimex

2013 Lexus CT 200h F...
 125,000 KM
$21,990 + tax & lic
2012 Subaru Forester...
 126,000 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2014 Subaru Impreza ...
 137,500 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carimex

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

Call Dealer

1-888-741-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-741-7487

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory