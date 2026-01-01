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<p>Drive Train - All Wheel  # Of Keys: 2</p><p class=m-0 text-sm>Radio Equipment: AM/FM/CD</p><p class=m-0 text-sm>Bluetooth</p><p> </p>

2016 Toyota RAV4

183,800 KM

Details Description Features

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing
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2016 Toyota RAV4

LE Drive Train - All Wheel

Watch This Vehicle
14527029

2016 Toyota RAV4

LE Drive Train - All Wheel

Location

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

519-745-5273

  1. 1785496136727
  2. 1785496137213
  3. 1785496137627
  4. 1785496138076
  5. 1785496138566
  6. 1785496139025
  7. 1785496139486
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
183,800KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T3BFREV4GW496281

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 183,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Drive Train - All Wheel  # Of Keys: 2

Radio Equipment: AM/FM/CD

Bluetooth

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Mat's Auto Sales

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
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519-745-5273

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$13,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Mat's Auto Sales

519-745-5273

2016 Toyota RAV4