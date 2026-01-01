$9,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
CANADA VALUE PACKAGE
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
CANADA VALUE PACKAGE
Location
Kraemer Automotive
66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
519-888-9232
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
146,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2c4rdgbgxhr556736
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 146,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Nice low km Caravan. Just had rebuilt transmission. Selling cert, $9,995 cert +HST+LIC Dealer
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Kraemer Automotive
66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
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Call Dealer
519-888-XXXX(click to show)
519-888-9232
Alternate Numbers519-502-9232
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Kraemer Automotive
519-888-9232
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan