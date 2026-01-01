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<p>Nice low km Caravan. Just had rebuilt transmission.  Selling cert, $9,995 cert +HST+LIC Dealer</p>

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

146,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Watch This Vehicle
14203448

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-888-9232

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Contact Seller

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
146,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2c4rdgbgxhr556736

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Nice low km Caravan. Just had rebuilt transmission.  Selling cert, $9,995 cert +HST+LIC Dealer

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Rear Spoiler

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Kraemer Automotive

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
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519-888-XXXX

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519-888-9232

Alternate Numbers
519-502-9232
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$9,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Kraemer Automotive

519-888-9232

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan