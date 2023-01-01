$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 1 9 , 1 7 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9572353

9572353 Stock #: A5756A

A5756A VIN: 1FMCU9GD0HUA01776

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A5756A

Mileage 119,177 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.