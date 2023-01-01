Menu
2017 Ford Escape

119,177 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

4WD SE | HEATED SEATS | NAV | BACKUP CAMERA

Location

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

119,177KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9572353
  • Stock #: A5756A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD0HUA01776

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A5756A
  • Mileage 119,177 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, and more!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

