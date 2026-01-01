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Great Condition, Accident Free Nissan Frontier SV CREW CAB 6 Box 4x4! Equipped with Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows and Locks, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, 6-Speaker Audio System, Bed Liner, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Sliding Rear Window.

2017 Nissan Frontier

130,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2017 Nissan Frontier

SV NEW ARRIVAL | PLEASE CALL AHEAD

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13994394

2017 Nissan Frontier

SV NEW ARRIVAL | PLEASE CALL AHEAD

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
130,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1N6AD0FV2HN748031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, Accident Free Nissan Frontier SV CREW CAB 6' Box 4x4! Equipped with Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows and Locks, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, 6-Speaker Audio System, Bed Liner, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Sliding Rear Window.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Additional Features

4x4
Reverse Park Assist
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
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Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2017 Nissan Frontier