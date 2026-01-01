$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Frontier
SV NEW ARRIVAL | PLEASE CALL AHEAD
2017 Nissan Frontier
SV NEW ARRIVAL | PLEASE CALL AHEAD
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 130,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition, Accident Free Nissan Frontier SV CREW CAB 6' Box 4x4! Equipped with Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows and Locks, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, 6-Speaker Audio System, Bed Liner, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Sliding Rear Window.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
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