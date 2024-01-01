Menu
White 2018 BMW X3 xDrive30i 4D Sport Utility 2.0L I4 TwinPower Turbo 8-Speed Automatic AWD 8-Speed Automatic, 3.385 Axle Ratio, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Cruise Control, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Navigation System, Panorama Sunroof, Passenger door bin, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Variably intermittent wipers.

2018 BMW X3

86,565 KM

Details

$29,400

+ tax & licensing
2018 BMW X3

xDrive30i MOONROOF | LEATHER | NAVIGATION SYSTEM

2018 BMW X3

xDrive30i MOONROOF | LEATHER | NAVIGATION SYSTEM

Location

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

866-980-6752

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,400

+ taxes & licensing

86,565KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5UXTR9C57JLC80628

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NLG089A
  • Mileage 86,565 KM

Vehicle Description

White 2018 BMW X3 xDrive30i 4D Sport Utility 2.0L I4 TwinPower Turbo 8-Speed Automatic AWD 8-Speed Automatic, 3.385 Axle Ratio, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Cruise Control, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Navigation System, Panorama Sunroof, Passenger door bin, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Variably intermittent wipers.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Parkway Ford Sales

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$29,400

+ taxes & licensing

Parkway Ford Sales

866-980-6752

2018 BMW X3