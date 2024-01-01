Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2020 BMW X3

44,000 KM

Details Description Features

$37,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 BMW X3

xDrive30i AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth

2020 BMW X3

xDrive30i AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

44,000KM
Used
VIN 5UXTY5C01L9D58157

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 44,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Seating

Driver's Memory Seat

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Frontal Collision Warning

Additional Features

Power Front Seats
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind Spot Detection
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
Cross Traffic Warning
Pedestrian Warning
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Tri Zone A/C
SOS Call Support
Auto-Dimming Driver's Side Mirror

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 BMW X3