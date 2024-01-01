Menu
Great Condition, Accident Free Fully Loaded Mazda CX-9 Signature Edition! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, BOSE Premium Sound, Navigation, Back up Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Heated Steering, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Power Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Front and Rear Parking Sonar, iActive Sense ( Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning System, Lane Keep Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, Adaptive Front Lighting System, Smart Brake Support, High Beam Control), Smart Key with Push Button Start, Power Tailgate, Dual Climate Control, Rear Sunshades, LED Lights,

2018 Mazda CX-9

140,000 KM

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

Used
140,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3TCBEY7J0219271

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, Accident Free Fully Loaded Mazda CX-9 Signature Edition! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, BOSE Premium Sound, Navigation, Back up Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Heated Steering, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Power Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Front and Rear Parking Sonar, iActive Sense ( Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning System, Lane Keep Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, Adaptive Front Lighting System, Smart Brake Support, High Beam Control), Smart Key with Push Button Start, Power Tailgate, Dual Climate Control, Rear Sunshades, LED Lights,

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

