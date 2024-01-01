$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda CX-9
Signature Leather | Sunroof | Navi | BOSE | BSM | Backup Camera | Heated Seats
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 140,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition, Accident Free Fully Loaded Mazda CX-9 Signature Edition! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, BOSE Premium Sound, Navigation, Back up Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Heated Steering, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Power Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Front and Rear Parking Sonar, iActive Sense ( Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning System, Lane Keep Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, Adaptive Front Lighting System, Smart Brake Support, High Beam Control), Smart Key with Push Button Start, Power Tailgate, Dual Climate Control, Rear Sunshades, LED Lights,
Vehicle Features
