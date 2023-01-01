2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$19,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 0 , 7 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10092369

10092369 VIN: 2C4RDGBG3KR761967

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 180,700 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Sliding Doors Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Seating Leather Seats Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Covers Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.