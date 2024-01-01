Menu
Blue Metallic 2019 Ford Edge SEL 201A 201A 4D Sport Utility EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 8-Speed Automatic AWD AWD, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Class II Trailer Tow Pkg w/Trailer Sway Control, Cold Weather Package, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Equipment Group 201A, Front & Rear Floor Liners, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.

2019 Ford Edge

75,698 KM

$23,532

2019 Ford Edge

SEL HEATED STEERING WHEEL | NAVIGATION SYSTEM | HEATED SEATS

2019 Ford Edge

SEL HEATED STEERING WHEEL | NAVIGATION SYSTEM | HEATED SEATS

Location

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

866-980-6752

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

75,698KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4J93KBB29117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,698 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Parkway Ford Sales

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
Parkway Ford Sales

866-980-6752

2019 Ford Edge