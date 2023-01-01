Menu
2019 RAM 1500 Classic

229,388 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Frank Gies Auto Sales

519-888-0800

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

Tradesman 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4" Box

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

Tradesman 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4" Box

Frank Gies Auto Sales

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

519-888-0800

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

229,388KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9571003
  • Stock #: 7374
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FM1KS675449

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7374
  • Mileage 229,388 KM

Vehicle Description

Popular RAM ECO-DIESEL. This truck has been very well cared for, extra clean condition throughout, always Serviced at local Dodge Dealer as per the Clean CARFAX Report. READY TO GO TO WORK FOR YOU.

Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometers vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.

We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Price plus HST & license.

Vehicle Features

Tradesman 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Bench Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

