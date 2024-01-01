$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Ford Explorer
Platinum
2020 Ford Explorer
Platinum
Location
Parkway Ford Sales
455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
866-980-6752
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
39,558KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FM5K8HC4LGA65521
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # MF477A
- Mileage 39,558 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Parkway Ford Sales
2022 Lexus RX 450h HYBRID | MOONROOF | NAVIGATION SYSTEM 29,562 KM $47,999 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Escape SEL Hybrid ONE OWNER | HYBRID | AWD 28,730 KM $35,000 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Escape Limited LEATHER | 4WD | HEATED SEATS 225,914 KM $2,777 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Parkway Ford Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Parkway Ford Sales
455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
866-980-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Parkway Ford Sales
866-980-6752
2020 Ford Explorer