2020 Ford Explorer

39,558 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Explorer

Platinum

2020 Ford Explorer

Platinum

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

866-980-6752

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

39,558KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FM5K8HC4LGA65521

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Stock # MF477A
  Mileage 39,558 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Parkway Ford Sales

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Parkway Ford Sales

866-980-6752

2020 Ford Explorer