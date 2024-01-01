Menu
SUNROOF, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, AND MORE!!!

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

45,483 KM

$28,661

+ tax & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

Used
45,483KM
VIN JF2GTAGC8M8281923

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A6345
  • Mileage 45,483 KM

Vehicle Description

SUNROOF, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, AND MORE!!!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

