$28,661+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Sport CVT | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL | BT
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Sport CVT | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL | BT
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$28,661
+ taxes & licensing
Used
45,483KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JF2GTAGC8M8281923
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A6345
- Mileage 45,483 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
SUNROOF, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, AND MORE!!!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Overland 4x4 | 360 CAM | PARK SENSORS | SUNROOF 17,472 KM $49,999 + tax & lic
2023 Nissan Qashqai AWD S CVT | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAM | BLUETOOTH 20,210 KM $26,547 + tax & lic
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4x4 | NAV | 360 CAM | CARPLAY | ADAPTIVE 64,590 KM $39,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-884-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$28,661
+ taxes & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek