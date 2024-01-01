Menu
Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Navigation, Remote Start, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Fender Premium Audio, and more!

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

62,191 KM

Details Description

$32,842

+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

HIGHLINE R-LINE 4MOTION | PANO ROOF | CARPLAY

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

HIGHLINE R-LINE 4MOTION | PANO ROOF | CARPLAY

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$32,842

+ taxes & licensing

62,191KM
Used
VIN 3VV4B7AX8MM090101

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A6112
  • Mileage 62,191 KM

Vehicle Description

Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Navigation, Remote Start, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Fender Premium Audio, and more!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

$32,842

+ taxes & licensing

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan