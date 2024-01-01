$43,900+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
1500 CUSTOM CREW CAB SHORT BED 4x4
Location
Mat's Auto Sales
413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
519-745-5273
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
17,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCPDBEK2NG502116
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 17,800 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Mat's Auto Sales
413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
