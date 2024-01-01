Menu
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

17,800 KM

$43,900

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1500 CUSTOM CREW CAB SHORT BED 4x4

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1500 CUSTOM CREW CAB SHORT BED 4x4

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

519-745-5273

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,900

+ taxes & licensing

17,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCPDBEK2NG502116

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 17,800 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mat's Auto Sales

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

$43,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mat's Auto Sales

519-745-5273

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500