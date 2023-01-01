Filter Results
New and Used Ford Edge for Sale in Waterloo, ON
2015 Ford Edge
WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT
Sale
$16,500
184,000KM
Redline Auto Sales
London, ON
2021 Ford Edge
SEL AWD, Leather, Navi, Wireless CarPlay + Android, Blind Spot Alert, Heated Power Seats & More!
$35,988
63,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
Guelph, ON
2009 Ford Edge
LIMITED|AWD|NAV|LEATEHR|ROOF|BLUETOOTH|R.STARTER|LOADED
$8,888
238,300KM
Elegant Auto
North York, ON
2014 Ford Edge
SEL AS-IS | YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE!
$12,000
153,941KM
2019 Ford Edge
ST PANORAMIC ROOF | ADAPT CRUISE | VOICE ACT. NAVIGATION
$38,599
34,265KM
Parkway Ford Sales
Waterloo, ON
2016 Ford Edge
| Pano Roof | Backup Camera | GPS
$22,999
71,454KM
519 Cars
St. Thomas, ON
2023 Ford Edge
ST - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
$63,264
73KM
Winegard Ford
Caledonia, ON
2020 Ford Edge
SEL Sel | Awd | Ford Co-Pilot 360 Assist | Cold Weather Pkg!!
$34,487
20,743KM
Oak-Land Ford
Oakville, ON
2016 Ford Edge
SEL - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! PANO ROOF!
$24,999
55,375KM
Fitzgerald Motors
Kitchener, ON
2020 Ford Edge
ST SPORT CERTIFIED NO ACCIDENTS
$37,895
86,992KM
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
Hamilton, ON
2019 Ford Edge
SE | AWD | REAR CAM | ONLY 44KM | CLEAN CARFAX!
$28,888
44,561KM
Car Nation Canada
Brantford, ON
2019 Ford Edge
SEL AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Cold Weather Package, Navi
$32,890
36,300KM
Clutch
Toronto, ON
2016 Ford Edge
SEL LEATHER | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL | PANORAMIC SUNROOF
$19,988
129,729KM
2013 Ford Edge
Limited, AWD, CAM, LEATHER, NAV, BLIND SPOT
$14,900
131,007KM
Platinum Cars Inc.
Toronto, ON
2018 Ford Edge
SEL PANORAMIC SUNROOF | LEATHER HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL | SAFETY PACKAGE
$26,488
82,998KM
2016 Ford Edge
NAV PANO ROOF H-SEATS MINT! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!
$21,495
148,361KM
5 Star Dealer Group
London, ON
2020 Ford Edge
SEL
$41,017
25,635KM
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
St Thomas, ON
2017 Ford Edge
Navigation * Heated Leather Seats * Power Lift-gate * Remote Start * Microsoft Sync * Apple Car Play * Android Auto * Back Up Camera * Push Button Sta
$23,495
137,937KM
Lebada Motors
Cambridge, ON
2017 Ford Edge
SE, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Alloy Wheels and more!
$20,988
87,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
Guelph, ON
2018 Ford Edge
Titanium AWD * Panoramic Sunroof * Navigation * Heated/Cooled Leather Seats * Remote Start * Blind Spot Assist * Cross Traffic Alert * Lane Keeping S
$28,995
54,985KM
Lebada Motors
Cambridge, ON
2020 Ford Edge
Titanium AWD R-Start Apple Car Play Heated Frt Seats
$38,893
20,051KM
CarHub Caledon Chrysler
Bolton, ON
2019 Ford Edge
SEL AWD | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAM | NAV
$27,976
93,389KM
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
Waterloo, ON
2021 Ford Edge
SEL ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | CLEAN
$35,840
78,479KM
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
Tillsonburg, ON
