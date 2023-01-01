Menu
New and Used Ford Edge for Sale in Waterloo, ON

Showing 1-50 of 212
Used 2010 Ford Edge Limited AWD for sale in Dunnville, ON

2010 Ford Edge

Limited AWD
$9,995
+ tax & lic
186,024KM
Dave's Auto Service

Dunnville, ON

Used 2015 Ford Edge WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT for sale in London, ON

2015 Ford Edge

WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT
Sale
$16,500
+ tax & lic
184,000KM
Redline Auto Sales

London, ON

Used 2021 Ford Edge SEL AWD, Leather, Navi, Wireless CarPlay + Android, Blind Spot Alert, Heated Power Seats & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2021 Ford Edge

SEL AWD, Leather, Navi, Wireless CarPlay + Android, Blind Spot Alert, Heated Power Seats & More!
$35,988
+ tax & lic
63,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2009 Ford Edge LIMITED|AWD|NAV|LEATEHR|ROOF|BLUETOOTH|R.STARTER|LOADED for sale in North York, ON

2009 Ford Edge

LIMITED|AWD|NAV|LEATEHR|ROOF|BLUETOOTH|R.STARTER|LOADED
$8,888
+ tax & lic
238,300KM
Elegant Auto

North York, ON

Used 2014 Ford Edge SEL AS-IS | YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE! for sale in Kitchener, ON

2014 Ford Edge

SEL AS-IS | YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE!
$12,000
+ tax & lic
153,941KM
Kitchener Ford Ltd

Kitchener, ON

Used 2019 Ford Edge ST PANORAMIC ROOF | ADAPT CRUISE | VOICE ACT. NAVIGATION for sale in Waterloo, ON

2019 Ford Edge

ST PANORAMIC ROOF | ADAPT CRUISE | VOICE ACT. NAVIGATION
$38,599
+ tax & lic
34,265KM
Parkway Ford Sales

Waterloo, ON

Used 2016 Ford Edge | Pano Roof | Backup Camera | GPS for sale in St. Thomas, ON

2016 Ford Edge

| Pano Roof | Backup Camera | GPS
$22,999
+ tax & lic
71,454KM
519 Cars

St. Thomas, ON

New 2023 Ford Edge ST - Leather Seats - Heated Seats for sale in Caledonia, ON

2023 Ford Edge

ST - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
$63,264
+ tax & lic
73KM
Winegard Ford

Caledonia, ON

Used 2019 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Cayuga, ON

2019 Ford Edge

SEL
$28,995
+ tax & lic
90,891KM
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Cayuga, ON

Used 2018 Ford Edge SPORT for sale in Oakville, ON

2018 Ford Edge

SPORT
$32,988
+ tax & lic
42,133KM
Kennedy Ford

Oakville, ON

Used 2020 Ford Edge SEL Sel | Awd | Ford Co-Pilot 360 Assist | Cold Weather Pkg!! for sale in Oakville, ON

2020 Ford Edge

SEL Sel | Awd | Ford Co-Pilot 360 Assist | Cold Weather Pkg!!
$34,487
+ tax & lic
20,743KM
Oak-Land Ford

Oakville, ON

Used 2019 Ford Edge SEL AWD for sale in Brampton, ON

2019 Ford Edge

SEL AWD
$25,900
+ tax & lic
92,000KM
#9 Auto Sales

Brampton, ON

Used 2016 Ford Edge SEL - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! PANO ROOF! for sale in Kitchener, ON

2016 Ford Edge

SEL - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! PANO ROOF!
$24,999
+ tax & lic
55,375KM
Fitzgerald Motors

Kitchener, ON

Used 2018 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Cayuga, ON

2018 Ford Edge

SEL
$25,995
+ tax & lic
89,044KM
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Cayuga, ON

Used 2020 Ford Edge for sale in St. Thomas, ON

2020 Ford Edge

$34,995
+ tax & lic
67,779KM
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

St. Thomas, ON

Used 2020 Ford Edge ST SPORT CERTIFIED NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Hamilton, ON

2020 Ford Edge

ST SPORT CERTIFIED NO ACCIDENTS
$37,895
+ tax & lic
86,992KM
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Hamilton, ON

Used 2017 Ford Edge Titanium AWD w/ Navi, Canadian Touring Package for sale in Toronto, ON

2017 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD w/ Navi, Canadian Touring Package
$27,990
+ tax & lic
46,896KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2018 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Brantford, ON

2018 Ford Edge

SEL
$24,599
+ tax & lic
131,546KM
Brant County Ford

Brantford, ON

Used 2014 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Mississauga, ON

2014 Ford Edge

SEL
$16,933
+ tax & lic
164,185KM
Danny and Sons Auto Sales

Mississauga, ON

Used 2018 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Harriston, ON

2018 Ford Edge

SEL
$28,000
+ tax & lic
95,000KM
Leslie Motors Ltd.

Harriston, ON

Used 2020 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Harriston, ON

2020 Ford Edge

Titanium
$39,000
+ tax & lic
45,000KM
Leslie Motors Ltd.

Harriston, ON

Used 2017 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Harriston, ON

2017 Ford Edge

SEL
$22,000
+ tax & lic
146,000KM
Leslie Motors Ltd.

Harriston, ON

Used 2013 Ford Edge Limited for sale in Kitchener, ON

2013 Ford Edge

Limited
$13,995
+ tax & lic
149,000KM
Paycan Motors Ltd

Kitchener, ON

Used 2018 Ford Edge SE for sale in Listowel, ON

2018 Ford Edge

SE
$23,995
+ tax & lic
59,252KM
Listowel Ford

Listowel, ON

Used 2019 Ford Edge SE | AWD | REAR CAM | ONLY 44KM | CLEAN CARFAX! for sale in Brantford, ON

2019 Ford Edge

SE | AWD | REAR CAM | ONLY 44KM | CLEAN CARFAX!
$28,888
+ tax & lic
44,561KM
Car Nation Canada

Brantford, ON

Used 2010 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Kitchener, ON

2010 Ford Edge

SEL
Sale
$8,499
+ tax & lic
163,000KM
Beta Auto Sales

Kitchener, ON

Used 2019 Ford Edge SEL AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Cold Weather Package, Navi for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Ford Edge

SEL AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Cold Weather Package, Navi
$32,890
+ tax & lic
36,300KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2016 Ford Edge SEL LEATHER | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL | PANORAMIC SUNROOF for sale in Kitchener, ON

2016 Ford Edge

SEL LEATHER | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL | PANORAMIC SUNROOF
$19,988
+ tax & lic
129,729KM
Kitchener Ford Ltd

Kitchener, ON

Used 2013 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Mississauga, ON

2013 Ford Edge

SEL
$8,933
+ tax & lic
293,538KM
Danny and Sons Auto Sales

Mississauga, ON

Used 2013 Ford Edge Limited, AWD, CAM, LEATHER, NAV, BLIND SPOT for sale in Toronto, ON

2013 Ford Edge

Limited, AWD, CAM, LEATHER, NAV, BLIND SPOT
$14,900
+ tax & lic
131,007KM
Platinum Cars Inc.

Toronto, ON

Used 2014 Ford Edge Limited for sale in Tillsonburg, ON

2014 Ford Edge

Limited
$18,999
+ tax & lic
153,131KM
My Motors.ca

Tillsonburg, ON

Used 2018 Ford Edge SEL PANORAMIC SUNROOF | LEATHER HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL | SAFETY PACKAGE for sale in Kitchener, ON

2018 Ford Edge

SEL PANORAMIC SUNROOF | LEATHER HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL | SAFETY PACKAGE
$26,488
+ tax & lic
82,998KM
Kitchener Ford Ltd

Kitchener, ON

Used 2016 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Kitchener, ON

2016 Ford Edge

SEL
$20,995
+ tax & lic
137,067KM
Vendora Credit Inc

Kitchener, ON

Used 2016 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Guelph, ON

2016 Ford Edge

SEL
$20,995
+ tax & lic
137,067KM
Troy's Toys

Guelph, ON

Used 2016 Ford Edge NAV PANO ROOF H-SEATS MINT! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! for sale in London, ON

2016 Ford Edge

NAV PANO ROOF H-SEATS MINT! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!
$21,495
+ tax & lic
148,361KM
5 Star Dealer Group

London, ON

Used 2020 Ford Edge SEL for sale in St Thomas, ON

2020 Ford Edge

SEL
$41,017
+ tax & lic
25,635KM
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

St Thomas, ON

Used 2020 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Hagersville, ON

2020 Ford Edge

Titanium
$39,999
+ tax & lic
50,370KM
Heaslip Ford

Hagersville, ON

Used 2013 Ford Edge Limited for sale in Mississauga, ON

2013 Ford Edge

Limited
$15,499
+ tax & lic
181,221KM
Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

Mississauga, ON

Used 2019 Ford Edge ST for sale in Guelph, ON

2019 Ford Edge

ST
$34,995
+ tax & lic
110,379KM
Riverside Auto Sales

Guelph, ON

Used 2017 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Stratford, ON

2017 Ford Edge

SEL
$23,795
+ tax & lic
78,157KM
Cargo Auto

Stratford, ON

Used 2017 Ford Edge Navigation * Heated Leather Seats * Power Lift-gate * Remote Start * Microsoft Sync * Apple Car Play * Android Auto * Back Up Camera * Push Button Sta for sale in Cambridge, ON

2017 Ford Edge

Navigation * Heated Leather Seats * Power Lift-gate * Remote Start * Microsoft Sync * Apple Car Play * Android Auto * Back Up Camera * Push Button Sta
$23,495
+ tax & lic
137,937KM
Lebada Motors

Cambridge, ON

Used 2017 Ford Edge SE, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Alloy Wheels and more! for sale in Guelph, ON

2017 Ford Edge

SE, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Alloy Wheels and more!
$20,988
+ tax & lic
87,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2013 Ford Edge 4dr SEL AWD Loaded for sale in North York, ON

2013 Ford Edge

4dr SEL AWD Loaded
Sale
$9,995
+ tax & lic
203,006KM
Auto Resale Inc.

North York, ON

Used 2018 Ford Edge Titanium AWD * Panoramic Sunroof * Navigation * Heated/Cooled Leather Seats * Remote Start * Blind Spot Assist * Cross Traffic Alert * Lane Keeping S for sale in Cambridge, ON

2018 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD * Panoramic Sunroof * Navigation * Heated/Cooled Leather Seats * Remote Start * Blind Spot Assist * Cross Traffic Alert * Lane Keeping S
$28,995
+ tax & lic
54,985KM
Lebada Motors

Cambridge, ON

Used 2020 Ford Edge Titanium AWD R-Start Apple Car Play Heated Frt Seats for sale in Bolton, ON

2020 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD R-Start Apple Car Play Heated Frt Seats
$38,893
+ tax & lic
20,051KM
CarHub Caledon Chrysler

Bolton, ON

New 2022 Ford Edge ST Line for sale in Mississauga, ON

2022 Ford Edge

ST Line
$53,109
+ tax & lic
CALL
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Mississauga, ON

Used 2019 Ford Edge SEL AWD | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAM | NAV for sale in Waterloo, ON

2019 Ford Edge

SEL AWD | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAM | NAV
$27,976
+ tax & lic
93,389KM
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Waterloo, ON

Used 2021 Ford Edge SEL ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | CLEAN for sale in Tillsonburg, ON

2021 Ford Edge

SEL ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | CLEAN
$35,840
+ tax & lic
78,479KM
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

Tillsonburg, ON

Used 2018 Ford Edge SEL AWD for sale in Harriston, ON

2018 Ford Edge

SEL AWD
$29,500
+ tax & lic
63,000KM
Leslie Motors Ltd.

Harriston, ON

Used 2018 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Beamsville, ON

2018 Ford Edge

SEL
$30,894
+ tax & lic
42,175KM
Lincoln Township Motors

Beamsville, ON